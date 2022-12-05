Business Break
Alabama man in custody after allegedly carjacking woman at gunpoint in Valley

An Alabama man is in custody after carjacking a woman at gunpoint, followed by crashing during...
An Alabama man is in custody after carjacking a woman at gunpoint, followed by crashing during a police chase in Valley.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man is in custody after carjacking a woman at gunpoint, followed by crashing during a police chase in Valley.

On December 5, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Valley officers were notified of a ‘carjacking at gunpoint’ on exit 70 on I-85.

Authorities say the victim advised that the suspect left the scene and was headed north on I-85. The suspect exited the interstate at exit 77 - Fob James Drive - where Valley officers attempted to stop him.

They say the suspect refused to pull over or slow down and continued east on Fob James Drive until he struck a 2014 Nissan Maxima being driven by a 19-year-old male, of Lanett, and was forced to stop. At that point the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Ricoh Justin Lockett, of Centreville, AL., and was taken into custody. Several weapons, including a firearm, were recovered.

The victim, a 27-year-old female of Valley, stated that she was sitting in the parking lot at the travel plaza when Lockett got into the vehicle and forced her out at gunpoint. The victim was not injured.

The driver of the Nissan stated that he had just left classes at Southern Union when he was struck in the rear. He was transported to EAMC-Lanier with head pains, was treated and released.

Lockett is being held on the charged with the following:

  • Robbery first degree
  • Assault first degree
  • Felony attempting to elude
  • Certain persons forbidden
  • Possession of marijuana first degree
  • Reckless endangerment

Lockett was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility.

