Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round.

However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.

News Leader 9 covered the café back in February, where the owners, Jay and Catrice Hixson, told us that the shop is a place for people in the community to come and learn all about black history while enjoying a cup of coffee.

News Leader 9 did reach out to the café on why they are choosing to close, but we have not received a response.

The full Instagram post is below.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

