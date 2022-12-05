East Alabama couple indicted on aggravated child abuse charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Smiths Station couple arrested initially for child endangerment has been indicted on aggravated child abuse charges following a recent appearance in front of a Lee County Grand Jury.

30-year-olds Shane T. Morris and Corey Shane Barber were arrested on July 21 and charged with child endangerment.

On Nov. 22, the couple appeared in front of a grand jury, where they were indicted on an upgraded charge of aggravated child abuse.

According to the indictment, Morris and Barber tortured, willfully abused, cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreated a child under 18 years old. Additionally, the acts of abuse happened on more than one occasion.

Both of their bonds were set at $30,000. Barber is currently out on bond and is scheduled for an arraignment on Jan. 4, 2023.

Morris’ next hearing has not been announced at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.