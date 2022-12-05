Gloomy start to the workweek, Warm up coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spotty showers will dot the landscape for the first couple days of the workweek. Perhaps the bigger story is the big December warm up that’s settling into the valley.

Mainly cloudy with occasional showers around on this Monday, especially during the morning hours. There could be showers at any time, especially closer to the I-85 corridor, where will it be more persistent. Still, rain doesn’t look very heavy and a lot of us will probably be relatively dry. Highs range from near 60 in our northern communities, mid 60s in Columbus, upper 60s and lower 70s in our southern communities.

More bark than bite when it comes to the rain today. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The chance of showers continues at times tonight and Tuesday. Tuesday morning’s temperatures start off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. With warmer air moving north, it will be pretty easy with some peeks of sun, to reach the low to mid 70s during the afternoon.

Rain coverage Tuesday will be around 30% mainly focused on the northern one-third of the area. (s)

The warmest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday with only a stray rain shower in the forecast. These aren’t quite record highs, but it will still be unusually warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Look at how warm it gets the rest of the workweek! (Source: WTVM Weather)

A cooling trend is expected over the weekend with highs returning to the 60s. Saturday looks mostly dry with a better chance of showers perhaps Sunday and Monday of next week. By mid month, we’ll likely be in the midst of colder weather.

A break in most of the rain mid to late week, although a stray shower or two can't be ruled out as we warm up. Another system is forecast to move in by early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

