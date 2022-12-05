Help children in the Chattahoochee Valley by donating to WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re entering the final week for WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive - and we need your help!

Many children go without toys during the holiday season - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM is partnering with local businesses in our area to make sure kids in the Chattahoochee Valley don’t have to go toyless this season.

WTVM is hosting a one-day station drive-through drop off on December 7 located at 1909 Wynnton Road. The drive will be held from 12 - 6:30 p.m. that day.

If you can’t make it to our station drive-through, there are other ways you can help the children in need in our area!

APCU:

Columbus: 6270 Bradley Park Drive

Gil’s Auto Sales:

Columbus: Northlake Columbus - 7000 Northlake Connector Veterans Columbus - 5115 14th Avenue | Opelika: 1430 Gateway Drive | Phenix City: 280 Bypass - 1712 E. 280 Bypass Highway 431 - 3618 Highway 431 N. Highway 80 - 3959 U.S. 80 W

Mike Hostilo Law Firm:

1301 1st Avenue #101

Columbus River Dragons

Rivertown: Columbus - 1661 Whittlesey Road

Sons Chevrolet: Columbus - 3615 Manchester Expressway

Sons Ford: Auburn - 2305 S. College Street

All donations will be donated to Valley Rescue Mission and Georgia Division of Family and Children Service to help children in need. Donations are also being accepted HERE.

