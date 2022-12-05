Business Break
Opelika Parks and Recreation to host Reindeer Express in Municipal Park
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting Reindeer Express this weekend.

Reindeer Express is scheduled for December 8 - 10. The event will take place each night from 5 - 8 p.m. at Municipal Park.

There will be train rides through lights, pictures with Santa, musical entertainment and a Christmas market.

Train rides are $2 per person. Train rides and concessions are cash only, however, Santa is free, but parents must take their own photos.

