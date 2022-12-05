Road improvements coming to Summerville Rd. in Smiths Station

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction has started to make an intersection along Highway 280 in Smiths Station safer for truckers and other motorists.

Alabama Department of Transportation started its improvement project at the intersection of Summerville Road and Highway 280/431, near the Love’s Truck Stop.

The project will help widen the intersection and create a turn lane from Summerville Road onto the highway.

According to officials, the project will take at least 35 days, possibly seven weeks to finish.

These improvements will help lessen the traffic build-up, especially during the morning commute.

