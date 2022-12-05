Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Road improvements coming to Summerville Rd. in Smiths Station

(MGN Online)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction has started to make an intersection along Highway 280 in Smiths Station safer for truckers and other motorists.

Alabama Department of Transportation started its improvement project at the intersection of Summerville Road and Highway 280/431, near the Love’s Truck Stop.

The project will help widen the intersection and create a turn lane from Summerville Road onto the highway.

According to officials, the project will take at least 35 days, possibly seven weeks to finish.

These improvements will help lessen the traffic build-up, especially during the morning commute.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to scene along Phenix City riverwalk on Saturday, December 3 (Source: WTVM)
Phenix City officials asking for public’s help in locating person of interest in Riverwalk murders
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Georgia earns No. 1 seed, Alabama left out of College Football Playoff
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus
A death investigation is underway in Valley after one man was found dead and another man was...
Death investigation underway after man found dead in ditch in Valley
Anthony Ashford, 44, has been arrested and charged with murder in Opelika.
Suspect in weekend Opelika homicide arrested

Latest News

Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
Columbus business owner shares tips for avoiding deer while driving
Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene
Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident