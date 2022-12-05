Business Break
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A tow truck driver died on Friday, while working, after being hit by a vehicle on J.R. Allen Parkway.

According to officials, the accident occurred near the Veterans Parkway exit on J.R. Allen Parkway. The tow truck driver was loading a Georgia State Patrol vehicle on the truck when he was struck and killed by a driver.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley - who worked for Griffin and Griffin Towing.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Begley did remain on scene.

GSP’s Fatality Unit is investigating this crash.

