Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Video of a toddler learning to walk shows him stop to bust a move. (Source: @amandalovesyouu / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?

Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera.

The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to feel the beat in his shoulders before the music takes over and he can’t help but dance.

He reaches for something to hold onto so he can really get into his moves as he is grinning from ear to ear.

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep going.

“Learning to walk but has been dancing since birth,” the post on Instagram reads.

Apparently, he’s a tiny dance star in the making.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

