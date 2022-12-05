Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Warmer Weather Ahead This Week; Rain Coverage Drops

Derek’s Forecast!
Somewhat gloomy weather sticks around all week.
Somewhat gloomy weather sticks around all week.(WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a Monday that featured temperatures pretty close to average, look for a big warm up for the rest of the week with mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs through Friday. It would not be out of the question for some of our warmer spots to see the lower 80s at some point Tuesday through Thursday. We will see more clouds than sunshine over the next few days, and we can’t rule out some showers on Tuesday with the rain coverage 10-30%. Beyond that, we just don’t see much more than a slight chance at a shower or two through the end of the week. A front will pass through Friday into Saturday which should lower our temperatures back to the 60s on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will feature a quick-moving system that will bring a better chance of showers with temperatures dipping back to the low to mid 650s. We will be on the lookout for another system to move in Tuesday of next week with more rain and some storms possible, and that could then mean a switch to much cooler weather. We’ll keep an eye on it for you!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to scene along Phenix City riverwalk on Saturday, December 3 (Source: WTVM)
Phenix City officials asking for public’s help in locating person of interest in Riverwalk murders
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Georgia earns No. 1 seed, Alabama left out of College Football Playoff
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus
A death investigation is underway in Valley after one man was found dead and another man was...
Death investigation underway after man found dead in ditch in Valley
Anthony Ashford, 44, has been arrested and charged with murder in Opelika.
Suspect in weekend Opelika homicide arrested

Latest News

Most of the noteworthy rain will stay north of our area, but expect showers at times Monday and...
Gloomy start to the workweek, Warm up coming
A chance of showers the first couple days of the workweek. It'll get quite warm for December...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Temperatures this Week WTVM
Rain to Start the Work Week; Temperatures Warm into the Upper 70s Going into Thursday
Another warm fall day with highs in the upper 60s.
A Mix of Sun and Clouds for Your Sunday