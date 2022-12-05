Warmer Weather Ahead This Week; Rain Coverage Drops

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a Monday that featured temperatures pretty close to average, look for a big warm up for the rest of the week with mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs through Friday. It would not be out of the question for some of our warmer spots to see the lower 80s at some point Tuesday through Thursday. We will see more clouds than sunshine over the next few days, and we can’t rule out some showers on Tuesday with the rain coverage 10-30%. Beyond that, we just don’t see much more than a slight chance at a shower or two through the end of the week. A front will pass through Friday into Saturday which should lower our temperatures back to the 60s on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will feature a quick-moving system that will bring a better chance of showers with temperatures dipping back to the low to mid 650s. We will be on the lookout for another system to move in Tuesday of next week with more rain and some storms possible, and that could then mean a switch to much cooler weather. We’ll keep an eye on it for you!

