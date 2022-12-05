Business Break
WTVM to stream St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s ‘Celebration of Champions’

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has a lot to celebrate when it comes to athletics.

That celebration is set for Monday, December 12, at 6:30 p.m. on Deimel Field - it truly is a ‘Celebration of Champions.’

All of Pacelli’s student-athletes and coaches of the four fall sports teams that earned 2022 GIAA State Championship titles will be recognized. Those sports include Lady Vikings Cross Country, Vikings eSports, Lady Vikings Flag Football and Vikings Football.

News Leader 9 will stream this event on our website. The event will also be streamed in real time on Viking Live.

In addition to airing the event, WTVM will conduct pre-event interviews during our 6 p.m. newscast on December 12.

