Auburn's top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft

The Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s top two pass rushers are leaving for the NFL.

Defensive end Colby Wooden announced in a video on social media that he is skipping his senior season to enter the draft. Edge rusher Derick Hall also posted a video to announced his plans to leave.

Hall is a senior who already had accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but could have returned for a fifth season. He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

Hall is projected as a potential second-round draft pick while projections have Wooden in the mid-round range.

