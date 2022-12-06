Business Break
East Alabama couple indicted on aggravated child abuse charges
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County Grand Jury indicted an east Alabama couple on aggravated child abuse.

Shane Morris, 30, and Corey Barber, 30, were arrested on July 21 for child endangerment, according to officials.

The two appeared in court on November 22 where the original child endangerment charge was upgraded to aggravated child abuse.

The indictment states that Morris and Barber “...did torture, willfully abuse(d), cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreat a child under the age of 18 years, and the acts of abuse occurred on more than one occasion.”

Bonds were set for Morris and Barber for $30,000 each - Barber is currently out on bond, according to court documents.

Morris’ next hearing is not available at this time. Barber’s next scheduled court appearance is set for January 4, 2023.

Stay with us as we gather more information on this case.

