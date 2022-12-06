Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Family urges drivers to pay attention after losing a beloved tow truck driver

Move Over Law
Move Over Law
By Amaya Graham
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cars pulled over to the side of the road, especially tow trucks, can be dangerous for those drivers.

The family of 41-year-old tow truck driver Jonathan Begley hit and killed recently in Columbus, want to remind people to pay attention while driving, especially during this busy holiday season.

Jonathan Begley was a father, son, and brother who lost his life Saturday night while loading up a State Trooper’s vehicle that broke down on JR Allen Parkway. But, this two truck driver’s wife, Ciera Begley, says he was the kind of man who would take his shirt off his back for anyone.

“He was the type of person that if you needed help you need help and no matter what didn’t matter what didn’t matter what time it was a phone call away,” says Ciera Begley

The Georgia Move Over Law requires drivers to move over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway. Chester Grantham, a tow truck driver who worked with Jonathan, says the number of drivers lost nationwide is unacceptable.

“But nationwide, the average is every six days a total of truck drivers losing their life. That’s that it shouldn’t be like that. Jonathan made number 45 for this year,” says Chester Grantham

Jonathan’s oldest son says he wants drivers to know...when you see tow truckers on the side of the highway...pull over...because they have families to come home to.

“It’s just be as cautious as you possibly could around anybody, especially tow truck drivers risk their lives every day to do what needs to be done just like anybody else.”

Officials want to make it very clear that tow trucks are emergency vehicles too, and you should move over and slow down at least 10 miles below the posted speed limit. That’s the law.

“They want to get home safely just like we do, and it’s important for everyone to understand and do their part to to tell you looking and to stop and to slow down and to make sure that you’re paying attention and operating your vehicle in a way where you can safely pass.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to scene along Phenix City riverwalk on Saturday, December 3 (Source: WTVM)
Phenix City officials asking for public’s help in locating person of interest in Riverwalk murders
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Georgia earns No. 1 seed, Alabama left out of College Football Playoff
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus
A death investigation is underway in Valley after one man was found dead and another man was...
Death investigation underway after man found dead in ditch in Valley
Anthony Ashford, 44, has been arrested and charged with murder in Opelika.
Suspect in weekend Opelika homicide arrested

Latest News

Phenix City School Board continues search for new superintendent
Muscogee Co. prepares for high voter turnout ahead of US Senate runoff
Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Victory Drive in Columbus
Columbus PD: Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr.
East Alabama couple indicted on aggravated child abuse charges