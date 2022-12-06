Business Break
INTERVIEW: How to take better care of your skin

By Jessie Gibson and Dee Armstrong
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is a week of ‘you’ - it entails things we can do for ourselves as the year comes to an end to help us start the new year off healthy.

A healthy ‘you’ could include weight training, plant-based meals, make-up tips, finances, etc.

Let’s get started - today is skincare. If you don’t take care of your skin, who will?

Do you love yourself enough to limit - or moderate - or maybe give up some of the foods you’re eating in order for your skin to heal and become healthier?

Our Dee Armstrong talks with Domineka Russell, an esthetician, on how to take better care of your skin. The full interview is above.

