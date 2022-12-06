Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products

The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kraft Heinz Company announced a recall of its ham-and-cheese loaf due to cross-contamination concerns.

The company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products may have fallen victim to cross-contamination with under-processed material.

There are no reports of any illnesses related to the recall at this time.

Consumers are advised to take the loaf to the place of purchase for a refund or throw it out.

More information about the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Victory Drive in Columbus
Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus
Authorities respond to scene along Phenix City riverwalk on Saturday, December 3 (Source: WTVM)
Phenix City officials asking for public’s help in locating person of interest in Riverwalk murders
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika

Latest News

Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday...
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Restoring power after shootings could take until Thursday
Representatives of those receiving Congressional Gold Medals shake Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
As Congressional Gold Medals presentation, McConnell and McCarthy appeared to be snubbed
Experts urge consumers to use credit cards for online shopping
Experts urge holiday shoppers to use credit instead of debit cards when buying online
FILE - A 2019 Jeep Compass is seen on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in...
US opens probe into Jeep Compass SUV engines shutting down