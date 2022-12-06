Much warmer temperatures have arrived; small rain chances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be running a good 10-15 degrees above average during the day for the rest of the week (even warmer at night) with a couple passing showers at times. Most of us stay dry.

Clouds, isolated showers mixed with some sun on this Tuesday. It is Election Day in Georgia and the weather doesn’t look bad as you head out and vote. Rain coverage will be around 20-30%, especially near and north of Columbus/Phenix City. Any rainfall will be fairly light. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

It'll only get warmer the next few afternoons! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Watch out for foggy spots late tonight and Wednesday with all the moisture in the air! Temperatures will start off near 60 in the morning followed by an even warmer afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s area-wide. Morning clouds and fog will give way to more sun in the afternoon. There is only a very slight chance of rain. You will feel the somewhat humid feel to the air the rest of the workweek as temperatures remain unusually warm; the normally warmer spots may hit 80 degrees. As a result, we’ll keep the minimal rain chance around most days this week.

On the humid side through Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A cold front barely has enough steam to swing through early Saturday to give us a slight cool down for the weekend with highs returning to the 60s, especially by Sunday. The weekend should start out dry, but a better chance of showers is anticipated Sunday and at times through mid next week. This should help to pull in colder air by around December 15.

Next week looks cooler and wetter at times. (Source: WTVM Weather)

