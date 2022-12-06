Muscogee Co. prepares for high voter turnout ahead of US Senate runoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Tomorrow is election day. All precincts will open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” says Director of Elections and Voter Registration Nancy Boren.

Muscogee County has already seen over 30,000 voters cast their ballots for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race between incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker. Nancy Boren says those numbers are a record for our county.

“For a runoff, it’s amazing, record turnout for a runoff,” says Boren. For political representatives of both the republican and democratic parties in Muscogee County, they say those records are based on Georgians being concerned about the state and a high focus on the candidates. “I think it’s because of the issues. I mean, you know everybody buys gas, everybody buys groceries,” says Alton Russell, Muscogee County Republican Chairman.

“For those who are traditional election day voters, this is for you to support a candidate who can actually represent us and hold a complete sentence,” says Tonza Thomas, Chairman Muscogee County Committee. Senator Raphael Warnock and political newcomer Herschel Walker are facing off in a run-off and the only race on the ballot, which Boren says should have you in and out of line quickly.

“You need a photo I.D., and it’s a quick ballot, and you should be in and out,” says Boren. But, whether you voted early or plan to vote Tuesday, the most important thing is to exercise your right to vote.

“We’re the only country that does it right, where you have the opportunity to vote, so I encourage everybody to go vote,” says Russell. “We have seen record turnout not only in Columbus but across the state for this runoff, so it’s very important for everyone to get out and vote,” says Boren.

