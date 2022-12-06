Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Neil Diamond leads ‘Sweet Caroline’ sing-along in Broadway musical

The singer made a surprise appearance at the opening of 'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical." (SOURCE: Spectrum News NY1)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In New York, theatergoers got a special surprise when Neil Diamond himself led the cast and audience of “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” in a sing-along of “Sweet Caroline.”

Neil Diamond sang at the Broadway opening of his musical Sunday.

The musician retired five years before due to a Parkinson’s Diagnosis.

Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of “Caroline” at the Broadhurst Theater, with his wife by his side.

It was a rare public outing for the singer; the rock legend last performed a full concert at The Forum in Los Angeles in August 2017.

Diamond has had more than 70 songs hit the Billboard charts and has sold more than 125 million records. Diamond sold his song catalog to Universal Music in 2012.

Copyright 2022 Spectrum News NY1 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Victory Drive in Columbus
Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Authorities respond to scene along Phenix City riverwalk on Saturday, December 3 (Source: WTVM)
Phenix City officials asking for public’s help in locating person of interest in Riverwalk murders
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Five women are suing actor Bill Cosby for sexual assault and abuse under a new New...
5 women sue Bill Cosby, NBC for sex assault under new NY law
Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say
3 Columbus appear in court on 2020 child sex trafficking case
3 Columbus men appear in court for 2020 child sex trafficking case