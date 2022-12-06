Opelika’s ‘Christmas In A Railroad Town’ returns December 9

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Christmas In A Railroad Town returns to Historic Downtown Opelika on Friday.

The event is set to take place December 9 from 6 - 9 p.m.

This annual event features many different holiday activities including crafts, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, train rides, pony rides, storytelling, live music and much more!

Downtown shops and businesses will be open late - for last minute holiday shopping, along with dining options.

“Christmas In A Railroad Town is a holiday tradition in Opelika,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Melissa Munford-McCurdy. “This is a great opportunity to explore our beautiful downtown while enjoying a wide array of different holiday activities!”

Admission to the event is free, but some activities may cost money.

