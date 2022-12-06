Police investigating deadly south Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect in a deadly south Columbus hit-and-run investigation.

On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

Police say upon arrival at the scene, a female, later identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Hayes of Knoxville, TN, was found lying in the middle of the road.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived.

Hayes was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson.

CPD’s Motor Squad is now investigating this case.

Anyone with information on this incident, contact Cpl. R. Hall at 706-225-4040.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.