Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police investigating deadly south Columbus hit-and-run

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect in a deadly south Columbus hit-and-run investigation.

On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

Police say upon arrival at the scene, a female, later identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Hayes of Knoxville, TN, was found lying in the middle of the road.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived.

Hayes was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson.

CPD’s Motor Squad is now investigating this case.

Anyone with information on this incident, contact Cpl. R. Hall at 706-225-4040.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Authorities respond to scene along Phenix City riverwalk on Saturday, December 3 (Source: WTVM)
Phenix City officials asking for public’s help in locating person of interest in Riverwalk murders
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika

Latest News

Road improvements coming to Summerville Rd. in Smiths Station
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
Columbus business owner shares tips for avoiding deer while driving
Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene