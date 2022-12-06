Business Break
Phenix City School Board continues search for new superintendent

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Board continues its search for a new superintendent following Dr. Clarence Sutton’s declining to the position.

The board held a meeting where they were supposed to confirm selecting Suton for the position.

However, officials say he declined the role and will remain an employee of the Huntsville City School System.

Dr. Darrell Seldon will remain the Interim Superintendent.

