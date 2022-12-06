Phenix City School Board continues search for new superintendent

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Board continues its search for a new superintendent following Dr. Clarence Sutton’s declining to the position.

The board held a meeting where they were supposed to confirm selecting Suton for the position.

However, officials say he declined the role and will remain an employee of the Huntsville City School System.

Dr. Darrell Seldon will remain the Interim Superintendent.

