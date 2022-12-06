Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Tattoo studio offering to remove Kanye ink for free

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since...
The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.(@naamastudios, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Yeezy come, Yeezy go.”

That’s the slogan of a tattoo removal company that is now offering free service to people who want their ink of rapper Kanye West taken away.

This announcement comes in the wake of the artist’s recent antisemitic tirades.

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.

The CEO of Naama says the Ye tattoo removal initiative is receiving interest worldwide.

The rapper recently also lost sponsorship deals with numerous brands for his controversial statements and posts.

On an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show last week, Ye said, “I like Hitler.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus
Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Victory Drive in Columbus
Columbus PD: Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr.
Authorities respond to scene along Phenix City riverwalk on Saturday, December 3 (Source: WTVM)
Phenix City officials asking for public’s help in locating person of interest in Riverwalk murders
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika

Latest News

The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
FILE - Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, center, poses for a photo with friends and students of...
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies
K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question,...
K9 alerts detectives to nearly 300 lbs. of cocaine on board tractor-trailer
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat