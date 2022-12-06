Teen arrested on burglary charge after attempting to flee from LaGrange officers

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old was arrested after fleeing from officers during a burglary in LaGrange.

On December 5, at approximately 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the SOS Mini Mart on Vernon Street in reference to a burglar alarm at the location.

Upon arrival, officers observed the glass in the front door had been shattered - and they saw the suspect, Jaterrius Russell, running from the parking lot of the store - carrying a bookbag with stolen vaping devices and accessories.

The stolen merchandise was valued at $850.

Russell was ordered to stop but continued to run and was engaged with a restraint device, which did not stop Russell from fleeing, according to authorities. Officers engaged Russell with a stun gun that ended the foot chase.

Russell was taken into custody without further incident.

