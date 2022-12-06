The Warm Up Continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A smidge more sun in The Valley this afternoon helping temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Still a few rogue showers out there though, and those will stick around for the next few days. Tonight temps will stay in the low 60s for most, with some patchy fog through the overnight hours. That will still be in place for many as you get out the door tomorrow, so plan accordingly. Tomorrow afternoon looks like the dreaded day to likely see a few 80 degree highs in our warmer spots. Similar story as we head into Thursday afternoon, with even more likelihood of numbers like that. Thursday should bring the most sunshine this week though, which will be a nice change from the cloudy and gloomy conditions we’ve seen so far. However, come Friday another system makes its way through the southeast bringing clouds and showers. Temps Friday will start to cool down a little as this system brings in some cooler air. That means that heading into the weekend we won’t be quite so hot. Temps Saturday projected to be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a repeat of Friday with another front pushing through, this time bringing more widespread coverage of rain. Sunday’s highs stay in the upper 60s for most, and by the next work week we will gradually make a cool down to somewhat more seasonable temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.