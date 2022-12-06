Business Break
Warnock v. Walker: Runoff election to fill last Senate seat

Georgia voters are heading back to the polls for a runoff election in what remains one of the...
Georgia voters are heading back to the polls for a runoff election in what remains one of the Peach State’s most watched races from this past election season. On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican Challenger Herschel Walker.(Source: WALB)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - December 6 marks Election Runoff Day in Georgia.

Above is an interactive map of results as they come in.

The outcome will determine whether Democrats have an outright 51-49 Senate majority or a split chamber.

The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Warnock, the state’s first Black senator and the senior minister of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, and Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and political novice who has campaigned with the support of former President Donald Trump, according to Associated Press.

WTVM will have full coverage of the results tonight.

