18-year-old, 2 juveniles arrested in LaGrange apartments

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police arrest an 18-year-old and two minors on several charges.

Authorities say on Nov. 8, officers responded to reports of a suspect illegally entering a vehicle at Cameron Crossing Apartments on Meadow Terrace.

When officials arrived at the scene, 18-year-old Jacoby Cotton, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were found in the complex’s laundry room adjacent to the parking lot where the vehicle had been broken into.

Officers conducted an investigation, and both juveniles admitted to breaking into the vehicle to steal a computer tablet.

Additionally, officers found a bag of marijuana in the 15-year-old’s possession.

Cotton told police he was loitering in the closed laundry room while the minor smoked marijuana. However, he was unaware of them breaking into the vehicle before the police arrived.

Both juveniles were arrested and charged with entering auto. The 15-year-old had the added charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, and Cotton was charged with loitering or prowling.

None of the suspects were on probation or parole during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.