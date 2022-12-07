Golden Donut opening second location on Wynnton Rd. in midtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midtown Columbus will no longer have a sweet tooth very soon - thanks to a local business opening a second location.

We ‘donut’ want to keep this information from you any longer - Golden Donut is doubling!

According to the managers of Golden Donut, the second location will be in the former Burger King building on Wynnton Road.

The managers say they’re expecting a February 2023 opening.

Below is a Facebook post by Midtown Columbus Georgia:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.