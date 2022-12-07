Business Break
Near record warmth next couple days

Tyler’s forecast
Clouds and fog this morning followed by sun and clouds this afternoon. Lots of warmth!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unusually warm temperatures for December will be around through the workweek and the numbers continue to trend a little warmer before the weekend thanks to a strengthening ridge of high pressure to our south. Despite all the moisture in the air, rain chances are pretty low overall through Friday and Saturday.

After morning low clouds and foggy spots, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky by midday; expect more sun during the afternoon compared to the last couple days. A few stray showers or sprinkles are possible. Even warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The record high for December 7 in Columbus is 79 set in 1978.

Despite a sun/cloud mix, the most noteworthy rain stays to our north aside from a few isolated...
Despite a sun/cloud mix, the most noteworthy rain stays to our north aside from a few isolated showers.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy and very mild tonight. Some fog is expected Thursday morning. Then we’ll have increasing sunshine and warmth! Highs will be in the upper 70s, likely reaching 80 degrees in our southern communities. The record high for December 8 in Columbus is 81 set in 1926.

We'll be at least pushing 80 degrees in many spots Thursday afternoon.
We'll be at least pushing 80 degrees in many spots Thursday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Temperatures remain well above average Friday and Saturday with a slim chance of a shower or two under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs are anticipated to reach the low to mid 70s.

Saturday still looks drier than Sunday.
Saturday still looks drier than Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A very slow cooling trend is expected toward the second half of the weekend and early next week, but again it will be very slow. The coldest air doesn’t look to get here until the second half of next week into the 3rd week of December. Until that happens, the pattern looks wet at times with even storms early to mid next week. Stay tuned as we continue to refine the forecast.

The pattern turns more unsettled and at least a cooler next week.
The pattern turns more unsettled and at least a cooler next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

