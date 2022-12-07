One More Day Near 80 Before Things Cool Down A Smidge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yep, you read that right. Staying in the upper 70s again tomorrow, with a few 80s likely by the late afternoon. Tomorrow looks a little sunnier too, aiding in the continuous warm up. Overnight tonight some patchy fog may show up again, but should clear by mid-morning tomorrow. As we end the work week there will be an ever so slight cool down back to the mid 70s, and that’s where we’ll stay for the beginning of the weekend. A little rain in store Friday and Saturday too, but not too much to interfere with your day. A little bit more of a cool down in store by Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s, but a bit more rain to go with it. You’ll certainly want to keep the umbrella nearby for the next week or so as abnormally gloomy and wet conditions look to stay in place through the middle of the month. Next week temps stay in the upper 60s to start, so still above average, but eventually fall to near average by the end of the week. It looks like more widespread rain is in store by the middle and end of next week too, but we will watch this as we get a little closer.

