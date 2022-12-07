Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

One More Day Near 80 Before Things Cool Down A Smidge

Elise’s Forecast
Staying warm with temps near 80.
Staying warm with temps near 80.(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yep, you read that right. Staying in the upper 70s again tomorrow, with a few 80s likely by the late afternoon. Tomorrow looks a little sunnier too, aiding in the continuous warm up. Overnight tonight some patchy fog may show up again, but should clear by mid-morning tomorrow. As we end the work week there will be an ever so slight cool down back to the mid 70s, and that’s where we’ll stay for the beginning of the weekend. A little rain in store Friday and Saturday too, but not too much to interfere with your day. A little bit more of a cool down in store by Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s, but a bit more rain to go with it. You’ll certainly want to keep the umbrella nearby for the next week or so as abnormally gloomy and wet conditions look to stay in place through the middle of the month. Next week temps stay in the upper 60s to start, so still above average, but eventually fall to near average by the end of the week. It looks like more widespread rain is in store by the middle and end of next week too, but we will watch this as we get a little closer.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Heavy police presence on Emerson Avenue in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Emerson Avenue in Columbus
Raphael Warnock
ELECTION RESULTS: Warnock secures Georgia Senate seat in runoff election
Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Victory Drive in Columbus
Police investigating deadly south Columbus hit-and-run
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

We'll be very close to record highs Wednesday and Thursday, likely falling just short.
Near record warmth next couple days
Clouds and fog this morning followed by sun and clouds this afternoon. Lots of warmth!
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Abnormally warm afternoon highs stick around through the weekend.
The Warm Up Continues
Warmer today with some sun, especially this afternoon. Only isolated showers around.
Much warmer temperatures have arrived; small rain chances