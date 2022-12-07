Schley County playing for first football state title
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Schley County Wildcats will play for their first ever football state championship on Thursday in Atlanta.
Schley will play Bowdon at 5 ET at Center Parc Stadium. The Wildcats are making their first state title game appearance after winning their first state semifinal appearance, 35-6, over Johnson County.
See the video player above to hear from the Wildcats ahead of this big game.
