Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week.

The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City.

The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout Phenix City and the surrounding areas. The children will have the opportunity to receive new toys, bikes, and more.

Phenix City Christmas anticipates over 800 people attending from many different age groups

For more information, call Tracy Lyles at 706-577-9176.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.