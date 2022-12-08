Business Break
College signings held at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the students at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!

Smiths Station: Hannah Mounce (Softball at Georgia Highlands), Aliya Wallace (Softball at Enterprise State), Khristian Hill (Baseball at Enterprise State), Jacob Middleton (Baseball at Wallace Community College) and Jackson Williams (Golf at Northeast Mississippi Community College).

Glenwood: Lukas Holman (Baseball at Huntingdon College), Jacob Page (Baseball at Central Alabama Community College) and Lane Griggs (Baseball at Enterprise State).

Central: Bri Murray (Softball at Northwest Florida State).

