Fog and then near record warmth Thursday

Tyler’s forecast
A foggy start to the day will lead to a sunnier and warmer afternoon as highs push 80 degrees!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While this isn’t quite the end of our unusual warmth, it will slowly get a little cooler in the days ahead. Temperatures will likely remain at least a little above average through at least early next week until a stronger cold front moves in mid next week.

Dense fog will be around in spots until 9 or 10 AM Thursday. Then, the sunshine increases and it will be mostly sunny afternoon. We’ll have near record warmth as we’re on the northern edge of a strong ridge of high pressure centered to our south. Highs between 77 and 82 degrees, likely just shy of 80 degrees officially. If that’s the case, we would fall just short of a record high.

The record for December 8 is 81° in Columbus; we're expected to fall just short of that today.
Passing clouds tonight and more fog possible Friday morning. Temperatures start off in the upper 50s. It won’t be quite as warm during the afternoon but highs will still be in the mid to upper 70s across the valley. We’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of a shower later in the day.

More clouds than sun for the weekend as a gradual drop in the temperatures begins. There could be a few stray showers Saturday afternoon or evening, but there is a better chance of showers perhaps Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More clouds by the weekend and a gradual rise in rain chances.
Next week, we’ll keep isolated showers in the picture with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 and lows closer to 50 or 55 degrees. A storm system is poised to swing through Wednesday and/or Thursday of next week promising a likely threat of rain and even some storms. It is too early to say if severe weather is a concern for us, but it certainly seems probable somewhere in the Mississippi Valley or Deep South.

Watching a storm threat around mid next week.
After that, colder air is poised to return to our region.

The coldest air so far in December is still about a week away.
