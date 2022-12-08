Business Break
INTERVIEW: How to eat healthier in the new year

By Dee Armstrong
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 is right around the corner, so let’s entered the new year stronger and healthier.

We’re back with vegan, Denise Jordan, of Jordan Girls Restaurant in Columbus.

If you think going vegan means no more good lip smacking finger licking food - you’re so wrong.

I get happy and do happy dances when I’m eating plant-based foods. Jordan has more in the interview above.

