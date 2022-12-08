Lanett officer placed on leave during alleged excessive use of force investigation

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett officer is on administrative leave during an alleged excessive use of force investigation.

On December 6, Lanett authorities received a complaint from a citizen of excessive use of force. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the matter need to be investigated by an outside agency.

Officials say the officer was then put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The City of Lanett and the Lanett Police Department wants the public to know that these agencies do not condone any officer misconduct.

Stay with us as we gather more information on this investigation.

