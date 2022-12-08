Local daycare falls victim to air conditioning unit theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daycare center in Columbus is forced to make costly repairs plus replace some of their air conditioner units.

News Leader 9 is told they were either damaged or stolen.

As staff came into work Monday morning, employees at the Growing Room Child Development Center on Manchester Expressway were met with disaster.

Four of their nine air conditioning units were stolen and five others were vandalized - one being beyond repair.

The center is having to pay nearly $40,000 to replace the units.

The CEO of The Growing Room, Brittany Haines, says the thieves stole only about is $200 worth of copper and it’s costing her daycare tens of thousands of dollars.

“It’s frustrating that someone would take from children, it takes a different kind of person to take from kids. I am so thankful for the columbus community. We posted a post on facebook that was shared over 500 times and it just goes to show you how wonderful our community is, they come together when we need them to.”) Brittany Haines CEO Growing Room

Haines says after the community outreach, she learned they are not the only business in the area who’s A-C units were stolen or damaged.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.