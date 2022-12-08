Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices.

It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident.

An entire block of Jones Street in Auburn near Martin Luther King Jr Drive was blocked with yellow police tape and white tents as officers searched for explosive devices.

30-year-old Quintevis Phillips of Auburn and 74-year-old Johnny Phillips Jr. from Notasulga were arrested and booked on felony warrants - charging them each with possession of destructive devices. Quintevis Phillips is also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.

Neighbor Bryon Brundag said he’s known Johnny Phillips Jr. his entire life and never would have thought his friend would be in possession of destructive devices. He says he is aware that Phillips makes homemade fireworks.

“He’s a pretty cool cat, you know he don’t bother nobody I mean you would never think stuff they say they found or whatever was back there,” said Brundag.

According to Auburn officials, the explosives were safely destroyed after being examined and verified to be illegal destructive devices.

One neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said, “There was a bunch of them, they were out there doing their thing. They told me I couldn’t drive my car back down and I had to park on the side of the road. Nothing like that happens around here. That’s the first time I’ve seen that.”

Johnny Phillips Jr. owns the house where the explosives were found. Neighbors said the house was vacant- adding the older Phillips did not live in the house.

Brundag said he and his neighbors had to evacuate their homes while police searched inside Phillips house.

He says although his friend was arrested, he’s glad the devices were confiscated safely.

“You know we never had to worry about anything like that. Yeah I feel safe now that they say it was so much or whatever,” said Brundag.

Quintevis Phillips is being held on a 103-thousand dollar bond, and Johnny Phillips Jr. is being held on a 100-thousand dollar bond. This case remains under investigation, with the possibility of additional charges.

