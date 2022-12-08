Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn

L-R: Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, Johnny Phillips Jr. arrested on charges of possession of a...
L-R: Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, Johnny Phillips Jr. arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device in Auburn(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices.

It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident.

An entire block of Jones Street in Auburn near Martin Luther King Jr Drive was blocked with yellow police tape and white tents as officers searched for explosive devices.

30-year-old Quintevis Phillips of Auburn and 74-year-old Johnny Phillips Jr. from Notasulga were arrested and booked on felony warrants - charging them each with possession of destructive devices. Quintevis Phillips is also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.

Neighbor Bryon Brundag said he’s known Johnny Phillips Jr. his entire life and never would have thought his friend would be in possession of destructive devices. He says he is aware that Phillips makes homemade fireworks.

“He’s a pretty cool cat, you know he don’t bother nobody I mean you would never think stuff they say they found or whatever was back there,” said Brundag.

According to Auburn officials, the explosives were safely destroyed after being examined and verified to be illegal destructive devices.

One neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said, “There was a bunch of them, they were out there doing their thing. They told me I couldn’t drive my car back down and I had to park on the side of the road. Nothing like that happens around here. That’s the first time I’ve seen that.”

Johnny Phillips Jr. owns the house where the explosives were found. Neighbors said the house was vacant- adding the older Phillips did not live in the house.

Brundag said he and his neighbors had to evacuate their homes while police searched inside Phillips house.

He says although his friend was arrested, he’s glad the devices were confiscated safely.

“You know we never had to worry about anything like that. Yeah I feel safe now that they say it was so much or whatever,” said Brundag.

Quintevis Phillips is being held on a 103-thousand dollar bond, and Johnny Phillips Jr. is being held on a 100-thousand dollar bond. This case remains under investigation, with the possibility of additional charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Heavy police presence on Emerson Avenue in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Emerson Avenue in Columbus
We ‘donut’ want to keep this information from you any longer - Golden Donut is doubling!
Golden Donut opening second location on Wynnton Rd. in midtown Columbus

Latest News

Georgia native, activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes passes away at 84
Georgia native, activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes passes away at 84
Lanett officer placed on leave during alleged excessive use of force investigation
Lanett officer placed on leave during alleged excessive use of force investigation
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
MILITARY MATTERS: Author Tells Story of Marine Who Died While Breaking Barriers for Women in...
MILITARY MATTERS: Author Tells Story of Marine Who Died While Breaking Barriers for Women in Combat