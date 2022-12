SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has left one person injured in Salem.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of December 8 on Lee Road 179 - near Lee Road 206.

Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem (Source: WTVM)

It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck, however, we can report that the driver was injured after the truck hit a tree.

