Warm Again Friday; Some Rain Returns on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More fog is back with us as we head into Friday morning, so make sure you allow yourself a little extra time to get to where you need to go for the commute early on. Highs in the afternoon will again warm into the 70s, but we can’t rule out some showers late in the afternoon or evening, and then again into Friday night. Look for the coverage to stay around 10-20% in the PM and evening, and then 20-30% in the late evening and nighttime hours. For the weekend, Saturday remains warm and mostly dry, but we’ll track some additional showers in on Sunday with a 20-40% coverage. By early next week, we look to start things off mostly dry, but all eyes will be on Wednesday into Thursday as we deal with a round of storms, and some of those storms could be on the strong side. It still looks like a situation where the worst of the weather will be off to our west and there will be some weakening as things push in our direction, but we’ll fine-tune the timing and threats as we get a little closer. We should be in store for a big cool-down once the storms move out.

