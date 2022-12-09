Better Rain Chances Return Sunday; Not as Warm This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Saturday, look for more clouds than sunshine through the day with only a slight chance of a shower and highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Sunday will feature a much better chance of showers with a more organized from moving through, so if you have any outdoor plans, it’s better to get those in on Saturday if you can! Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry, but I don’t suppose we could rule out a shower either day with a decent amount of clouds. Temperatures will continue to drop for highs wil 60s on Monday and some spots in the 50s by Tuesday. A storm system will impact our area late Wednesday into very early Thursday. At the moment, we believe the main concern for severe weather will be off to our west, and the system will be much weaker as it moves into our area. Still, we can’t rule out some storms with some gusty winds - to go along with some heavy rain. We will then see a major cool-down by the end of next week into next weekend. Highs will be back in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. This cold may stick around into Christmas week, but we’ll keep you posted on that!

