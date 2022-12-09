Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins

Business Break
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in a string of car break-ins and stolen cars.

According to police, officers received multiple overnight reports of car break-ins in the Whitesville Walk, Veterans Parkway and Milgen Road areas. The crime even stretched to Harris County.

Anyone that can identify the suspect below should contact Sgt. D. Danforth at 706-225-4299.

Authorities have already recovered the following vehicles:

  • Silver 2017 Mercedes Benz 550 stolen in Harris County
  • Gry 2021 Toyota Rav4 with North Carolina tags stolen in Columbus

