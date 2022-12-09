Fraternal Order of Police holds ‘Cops, Kids and Christmas’ program
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kids across the Chattahoochee Valley had the opportunity to shop with a cop.
The Fraternal Order of Police held its ‘Cops, Kids and Christmas’ program.
Children and officers gathered at the Columbus Civic Center ice rink and left in a motorcade going to Walmart to begin their shopping.
They had a chance to shop for Christmas presents for their families and get small items for themselves.
Fifty kids shopped with the officers -- 20 were from the Boys and Girls Club, and community members nominated the rest.
Sgt. Kelley Phillips says the event put a smile on both the officers’ and children’s faces.
This event happens annually, hoping got make Christmas a little bit brighter.
