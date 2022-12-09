Business Break
Governor Ivey awards grants to southeast Alabama child advocacy groups

Around $884,000 will be awarded to 5 different organizations.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey addressed supporters after winning reelection in the 2022 midterm election.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey addressed supporters after winning reelection in the 2022 midterm election.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced on Friday that they are awarding around $884,000 to child advocacy groups in southeast Alabama.

“Child abuse is a horrendous act that can leave victims not only with physical injuries, but emotional scars that can last a lifetime without the proper healing and support,” Ivey said. “I commend the compassionate care that these organizations provide to victims each day.”

The grants will go towards helping victims of child abuse and neglect by assisting law enforcement agencies with investigations and prosecuting offenders, according to the release.

The groups receiving the grant awards include:

  • $168,692 to Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention for victims in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.
  • $243,869 to Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center to assist victims in Dale, Geneva and Houston counties.
  • $87,096 to Covington County Child Advocacy Center Inc. for victims in Covington County.
  • $125,602 to Child Protect Inc. for victims in Montgomery County.
  • $258,538 to Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center for victims in Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting these agencies that help these most vulnerable victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The awards from ADECA will be administered through funds provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.

