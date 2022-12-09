Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The Republican incumbent is proposing additional tax state income tax rebates and property tax breaks as part of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax for another month to help families offset the cost of holiday spending.

The Republican made the announcement Thursday at the state Capitol with fellow GOP leaders.

The tax of 29.1 cents per gallon has been suspended since March, costing the state roughly $1 billion.

Lawmakers plan to reimburse the state Department of Transportation using Georgia’s fat budget surplus.

Kemp suggested the gas tax will likely return after the latest extension ends on Jan. 10.

He will be seeking income tax rebates and a property tax break during the 2023 legislative session.

Those will cost about $1 billion apiece.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem
Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins

Latest News

A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a private school early Friday...
Death investigation underway after body found near Moon Road in Columbus
Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus
Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus
A mix of sun and clouds today with some showers in spots by the end of the day. Slowly getting...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Georgia native, activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes passes away at 84
Georgia native, activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes passes away at 84