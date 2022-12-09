Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyler Lingg and Emily Church began a new chapter together the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Their story begins in 2019 - when Emily just got out of a prior relationship. She told herself that she was going to focus on herself and on God. And that’s usually how it works - it’s all in His timing.

In 2019, Tyler took his chance and sent Emily a message, and reminding herself of the focus on herself and God, she rolled her eyes and didn’t respond.

“I was like, ‘Lord, is this the guy for me? If it’s not, please remove him out of my life. I don’t want to get hurt again.’ Within a few seconds, I got this warm feeling in my heart and these words entered my mind, “Emily, you have nothing to lose. Go for it,” said Church.

They recently celebrated their three year anniversary on September 3. And now, there’s more to celebrate!

One of Tyler and Emily’s first dates was to a Columbus River Dragons hockey game and before they knew it, it became their “thing.”

“Supporting and cheering on our team is where we bonded best and my oh my, how we shared many smiles and much laughter in that building,” said Emily. “This is where our love seriously blossomed!”

Tyler started volunteering as an off-ice official, so the two were at every game, however, in 2021, the couple moved to Florida. So hockey games were for when they visited home.

The weekend of Thanksgiving, the couple was home visiting their families. What Emily thought was an ordinary date, turned out to be the one of the best nights of her life.

While at the game, Jaden Krueger, Game Night and Event Operations Manager, approached Emily and Tyler and asked them to play a challenge for the upcoming media timeout.

Emily said yes, and little did she know, that wouldn’t be the only time she’d say yes that night.

Jaden told Emily she’d be blindfolded and would have to guess the artist and title of three songs.

“I got blindfolded and did SO bad on the first two songs. It came time for the “third song” when Jaden told me to take my blindfold off because there was one more question for me. I took it off and saw Tyler on one knee where he then asked me to marry him,” said Emily.

Naturally, her “yes” was followed by happy tears!

The "ABSOLUTELY YES" moment! (Source: Emily Church)

Tyler had this planned for months, with the help of Jaden, the River Dragons and both of their families - who were also at the proposal that night.

“It’s safe to say my heart was so full in that moment, and I was blown away by everything! I will forever be thankful for Jaden, The Columbus River Dragons, and for The Columbus Civic Center for making this night possible,” said Emily.

The future Linggs smiling after she said, "YES!" (Source: Emily Church)

A true ‘love at first ice’ moment and now the happy couple is planning a beach wedding! Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Lingg!

