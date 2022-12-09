Opelika PD searching for 2 female suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a third-degree theft of property at Ulta Cosmetics.

Police say the incident happened on Dec. 4. Security footage showed two female suspects concealing merchandise in their jackets before leaving the store.

The first suspect is described as having a short black ponytail and was wearing a black long-sleeve top. The second suspect is described as having a short hairstyle and was wearing a blue shirt with a black ‘New Balance’ jacket.

Anyone with information to assist in identifying these suspects should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

