Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika PD searching for 2 female suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

Opelika theft suspects
Opelika theft suspects(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a third-degree theft of property at Ulta Cosmetics.

Police say the incident happened on Dec. 4. Security footage showed two female suspects concealing merchandise in their jackets before leaving the store.

The first suspect is described as having a short black ponytail and was wearing a black long-sleeve top. The second suspect is described as having a short hairstyle and was wearing a blue shirt with a black ‘New Balance’ jacket.

Anyone with information to assist in identifying these suspects should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Phenix City officials arrest suspect in double homicide on Riverwalk
Phenix City man arrested in Riverwalk double homicide case
Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem
Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem

Latest News

WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey addressed supporters after winning reelection in the 2022 midterm election.
Governor Ivey awards grants to southeast Alabama child advocacy groups
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony