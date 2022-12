RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office searches for a missing man.

Anthony “Tony” Baker was last seen on Dec. 4 at his Phenix City residence around 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts should contact Lieutenant Jarod Barr at 334-664-9851.

