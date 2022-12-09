Sportsvisions holds 15th annual football awards luncheon
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kirby Smart was the guest speaker at the 15th annual Sportsvisions football awards luncheon.
Sportsvisions co-founders DJ Jones and Dale Williams were both at the event on Thursday. This was Williams’ first return to the luncheon since he has suffered through multiple strokes.
Sports Leader 9 would like to congratulate the award-winning student-athletes across Georgia and Alabama that were honored at the luncheon!
