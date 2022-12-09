Sportsvisions holds 15th annual football awards luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kirby Smart was the guest speaker at the 15th annual Sportsvisions football awards luncheon.

Sportsvisions co-founders DJ Jones and Dale Williams were both at the event on Thursday. This was Williams’ first return to the luncheon since he has suffered through multiple strokes.

Sportsvisions co-founder and former Georgia Bulldog Dale Williams meets with @KirbySmartUGA ahead of the 15th annual Sportsvisions awards luncheon.



Awesome moment! @wtvmsports pic.twitter.com/dcHgQDtg2o — Jonathon Hoppe (@jahop23) December 8, 2022

Sports Leader 9 would like to congratulate the award-winning student-athletes across Georgia and Alabama that were honored at the luncheon!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.