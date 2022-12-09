Still warm Friday; Few evening showers and again Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures remain well above average Friday, but we will get a few degrees cooler each day over the next several days. That’ll come with some off and on chances for showers.

Areas of dense fog early on this Friday. Then, it will be mostly sunny through about midday. Turning partly cloudy this afternoon as clouds increase. A few isolated late day showers are possible mainly near the I-85 corridor by late afternoon. Highs there will be in the low 70s, mid 70s in Columbus and upper 70s near Eufaula and Americus in our southern counties.

Very warm today, but not nearly as warm as yesterday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Our best chance to see a few showers Friday comes this evening, with rain coverage around 30% so keep that in mind for your Friday evening plans, especially near and north of Muscogee and Russell Counties.

A chance of showers starting around late Friday afternoon through the evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun for the entirety of the weekend. Saturday is still the pick of the two weekend days if you want to have a good chance of not getting wet for any outdoor activities. There’s only the potential for a stray shower. Otherwise, mainly dry with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday is still sticking out as a better chance of showers, around 40-50% coverage primarily during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, as the slow cooling trend continues.

Gradually getting a little cooler this weekend. Some sun and lots of clouds this weekend with the best chance of showers Sunday PM. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We should be mostly dry to start the next workweek with rain chances around 20% or less for Monday and Tuesday. Cooler highs in the 60s with times of clouds and sun. Another reminder that we’re the first to alert you of a stronger cold front arriving Wednesday into Thursday. That will bring rain and even some storms with a potential of severe weather in the Mississippi Valley and/or deep south. It’s too early to say if that will include us. After that mid-week rain, the cold air finally returns with highs closer to 50 or 55 by Friday and lows back in the 30s.

Miss the cold weather? Temperatures drop a little each day. It will be cold again by late next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

